Hunt to find stolen Worksop jewellery

Some very distinctive jewellery has been stolen after a house in Worksop was burgled and police and trying to find it.

The burglary happened at a home in Devonshire Street between 8 December 2017 and 10am on 9 December 2017.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Numerous items were taken including distinctive sovereign earrings (pictured), costume jewellery and a Rotary watch.

“Also taken were a rose gold bracelet with a sovereign, a green and brown pendant, two sapphire drop earrings, a number of military medals and other jewellery items.”

Anyone with any information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the stolen items is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 336 of 9 December 2017.

Incident Number: 000336-09122017