Huge spiders are invading Nottinghamshire homes- here’s how to keep them OUT

Huge, horny spiders have been crawling inside houses across Nottinghamshire this month as the official spider season booms into life.

People afraid of spiders (isn’t that all of us?) dread the beginning of September, the official start of Spider Season™.

Arachnophobes look away now...

Spider season began early this year - in the middle of August - thanks to the recent warm weather.

Now the mating period is in full swing, and people have been sending in photos of their new arachnid lodgers from across Nottinghamshire.

We’d love to see your spider pictures (well, we wouldn’t- but it’s topical and people should know what they’re dealing with)- you can send them in on Facebook or by emailing chad@newsdesk.co.uk

In the meantime, what can you do to keep eight-legged friends at bay?

This corker was sent in by a reader

KEEP YOUR HOUSE CLEAN AND AIRY

Spiders love dark, damp, cluttered places. Vacuum and dust regularly, and don’t allow clutter to build up. Store things in plastic lidded boxes rather than cardboard ones to prevent spiders gaining access.

KEEP YOUR HOUSE FILLED WITH NATURAL LIGHT

Never leave blinds or curtains closed during the day or for prolonged periods of time if you’re away from home.

USE ESSENTIAL OILS

Spiders ‘smell’ with their legs, so strong scents will deter them from leaving their nooks and crannies.

Tea tree, rose, cinnamon, citrus, peppermint, citronella, lavender and eucalyptus can all work - make sure you spray corners, window sills and skirting boards, and replenish regularly.

BORAX

This pest control product is designed to kill ants, but it also works with spiders. Sprinkle it in corners and along door frames to prevent webs.

SEAL CRACKS

Grab your caulking gun and seal up spider access points in walls, floors and ceilings.

KEEP FOLIAGE AWAY FROM YOUR HOUSE

Don’t allow plants next to your home to creep too close, as spiders will hide in them. Similarly, don’t allow leaf litter, woodpiles etc to accumulate, as they make great spider hiding places.

GET A CAT

A feline will fearlessly chase spiders - although you can’t always guarantee a successful outcome!

DON’T USE CONKERS

There’s no evidence that they’re effective. Other strong aromas are likely to work better, such as garlic or vinegar.

CHALK

Spiders taste with their feet - and they don’t like chalk. Draw a chalk line around windowsills, your bed, or doorways, and they won’t want to cross it.

Huge spiders are invading Derbyshire homes - here’s how to keep them OUT

Huge, horny spiders have been crawling inside houses across Derbyshire this month as the official spider season booms into life.

People afraid of spiders (isn’t that all of us?) dread the beginning of September, the official start of Spider Season™.

Spider season began early this year - in the middle of August - thanks to the recent warm weather.

Now the mating period is in full swing, and people have been sending in photos of their new arachnid lodgers from across Derbyshire.

We’d love to see your spider pictures (well, we wouldn’t- but it’s topical and people should know what they’re dealing with)- you can send them in on Facebook or by emailing comment@derbyshire.co.uk

In the meantime, what can you do to keep eight-legged friends at bay?

KEEP YOUR HOUSE CLEAN AND AIRY

Spiders love dark, damp, cluttered places. Vacuum and dust regularly, and don’t allow clutter to build up. Store things in plastic lidded boxes rather than cardboard ones to prevent spiders gaining access.

KEEP YOUR HOUSE FILLED WITH NATURAL LIGHT

Never leave blinds or curtains closed during the day or for prolonged periods of time if you’re away from home.

USE ESSENTIAL OILS

Spiders ‘smell’ with their legs, so strong scents will deter them from leaving their nooks and crannies.

Tea tree, rose, cinnamon, citrus, peppermint, citronella, lavender and eucalyptus can all work - make sure you spray corners, window sills and skirting boards, and replenish regularly.

BORAX

This pest control product is designed to kill ants, but it also works with spiders. Sprinkle it in corners and along door frames to prevent webs.

SEAL CRACKS

Grab your caulking gun and seal up spider access points in walls, floors and ceilings.

KEEP FOLIAGE AWAY FROM YOUR HOUSE

Don’t allow plants next to your home to creep too close, as spiders will hide in them. Similarly, don’t allow leaf litter, woodpiles etc to accumulate, as they make great spider hiding places.

GET A CAT

A feline will fearlessly chase spiders - although you can’t always guarantee a successful outcome!

DON’T USE CONKERS

There’s no evidence that they’re effective. Other strong aromas are likely to work better, such as garlic or vinegar.

CHALK

Spiders taste with their feet - and they don’t like chalk. Draw a chalk line around windowsills, your bed, or doorways, and they won’t want to cross it.