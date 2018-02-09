Hucknall teen was caught drink driving “straight away” in Mansfield

A Hucknall teen who had been out boozing with mates in Mansfield was stopped by police seconds after getting into his car, a court heard.

CCTV operators spotted Brandon Stapley and three friends walking down Westfield Drive, in the early hours of December 29, and tipped off officers.

His Seat Ibiza was stopped on Chesterfield Road South, but because the breathalyser was malfunctioning blood was taken.

A test revealed he had 156 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Stapley, 18, of Watnall Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol and no insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Stapley, who had no previous convictions, made “an incredibly foolish decision get into the car and was stopped straight away.”

She said the loss of his licence would mean the scaffolder would have to pay someone to drive him to work.

The court heard he had no previous convictions, but had six penalty points, and his licence had been revoked under early driver rules.

Stapley was fined £300, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

He was banned for 20 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce his disqualification by 25 per cent if completed by March next year. He will have to retake his test.