How many birds will your school spot on the Big Birdwatch?

Schools across Bassetlaw are being urged to take part in this year’s RSPB Big Schools Birdwatch.

The event, which runs until February 23, is the world’s biggest schools’ wildlife survey and more than 70,000 children are expected to take part.

And for the first time, the RSPB has partnered with CBeebies favourites the Twirlywoos to provide exciting new activities and resources specifically tailored to early years.

The birdwatch is the perfect opportunity for school children to get outside, learn and make their first discoveries in nature.

The scheme involves children spending an hour watching and counting the birds that visit their outdoor space, before sending the results to the RSPB.

Rebecca Kerfoot, event co-ordinator for the RSPB, said: “The Big Schools Birdwatch is the chance for children to get a taste of the wild side where they live and go to school.

“It’s fun, easy and simple to set up, it works for all ages, and even if it’s a dull, rainy January day you can still gaze out of the classroom and see a flash of colour.

To take part in the birdwatch and help the next generation of children start their own wildlife adventure, visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch