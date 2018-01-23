Housing provider Acis in the running for awards

Social housing provider Acis has been shortlisted for a number of awards recognising its work with the community.

Acis has been shortlisted for two prizes at the Efficiency East Midlands Building Community Awards, which will be awarded in February, and at the TPAS (Tenant Participation Advisory Service) North Awards in the Annual Report and Employment and Skills categories.

It is the organisation’s work with partner Gainsborough Construction Career College, giving young people real life work experience to renovate empty properties, which has seen it shortlisted in the employment and skills category.

Acis has also announced its commitment to Data Privacy Day, an international effort held annually on January 28, to create awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust.

Acis’ Data Protection Project Officer, Sam Linton, said: “Acis are working hard to make sure that the personal information we deal with is well protected; it is an important part of our relationship with customers and employees. We regularly review our processes and procedures as well as our cyber security measures.”