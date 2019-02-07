Hotel 'very sorry' after extension delay causes weddings to be put back

A hotel says it is 'very sorry' after a delay in work taking place at the venue has caused some summer weddings to be put back.

Hotel Van Dyk, on Worksop Road, Clowne, was notified on Tuesday of a delay to a new extension that was opening later this year.

The four-star hotel said it has now spoken to all couples that were due to marry in the new extension in July or August and has offered them a number of 'goodwill gestures'.

"It’s with regret that our extension will not be open until August 2019," the hotel said.

"We as a team are very sorry for any upset and stress we have caused to our couples that were due to marry before the new section will be open."

As a result of the delay, the hotel has offered all couples who were booked to get married in the new section in July or August the following:

- A new date chosen by them

- Movement of the wedding to the existing side or a full refund

- A £2,000 goodwill gesture to couples who have changed date or moved to the existing side of the venue

The Facebook post added that some people were trying to 'damage the reputation' of Van Dyk.

"We are aware of the ill feeling on social media from some couples and their friends that are not due to get married until later this year that it currently doesn’t effect who are trying to damage the reputation of Van Dyk as we won’t give them a refund," Van Dyk said.

"Social media can damage any business so we wanted to let all our guests know we are supporting all our couples that it effects.

"As a team and large employer of local people that wake up every day wanting to give excellent service and food to all our guests. We can only apologise as our intention is not to upset or cause undue stress.

"We thank all our bride and grooms who have been understanding and supported us and have either moved dates, or moved to the existing side."