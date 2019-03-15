Hospital trust cares just as much for its staff as it does for patients

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals has been recognised for achieving the highest possible standards in its wellbeing at work programme.

The trust’s Platinum Award, presented by Nottinghamshire County Council, acknowledges the organisation’s continued development of staff health and wellbeing services and support to keep members of the team happy and healthy.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust has won a platinum award for staff health and wellbeing

Staff working at the local hospitals have access to a number of benefits which help them to eat healthy and stay active.

The trust works with its catering suppliers, local gyms and individual fitness instructors to provide healthy meal options and on-site exercises classes, as well as discounted gym memberships.

A physiotherapy service is also provided, meaning that colleagues can get quick appointments for aches and pains, whether they are acute injuries or long-standing problems, as well as receive advice on actions they should take to prevent musculo-skeletal problems in the future.

All staff members also have 24/7 access to an employee assistance service called Help which provides round-the-clock advice on a multitude of issues such as stress, anxiety and depression, financial worries, domestic problems and bereavement.

Members of the team are encouraged to look out for one another and some have signed up to be health champions.

The champions are based in various departments across the trust, meaning that the first step to asking for help can be through a familiar face.

Suzy Brain-England OBE, chairman of the board at the trust, said: “Helping every member of team DBTH to be happy and healthy is one of our top priorities as a trust.

“We assist our staff to take care of themselves well so they can look after their patients well.

“Supporting our employees means offering more than just help with their physical health.

“Since we were awarded the bronze Health and Wellbeing Award in 2015, our team has been working hard to add to the health and wellbeing offer here at the trust.

“The offer now includes services which help staff keep on top of both their physical and mental wellbeing.

“I am extremely proud of what the team has achieved in terms of the services that are now offered.

“Team members have managed to foster a supportive environment for staff to talk about all manner of issues and share advice with each other.”

The trust will continue to review its staff health and wellbeing offer and engage with colleagues to identify what support they need to be happy and healthy at work.

See also

Your chance to honour NHS heroes