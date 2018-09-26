Hospital gets funding to boost social care treatment

Patients are to benefit after staff at Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop were awarded £82,000 to develop its IT technology.

The money, which is part of a nationwide NHS pot totalling £1.4 million, was won by Nottinghamshire County Council.

It will go towards helping the accident and emergency department at the hospital access up-to-date social care information on patients at the touch of a button.

In turn, this will enable staff to make swifter and more informed decisions about admitting or discharging patients.

At present, the only way staff can get this information is by contacting county council social workers during office hours, or rely on what patients or their carers tell them.

Coun Stuart Wallace, chairman of the county council’s adult social care and public health committee, said: “This funding will give accident and emergency staff real-time social care information 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing them to focus on the treatment of patients at the hospital.

“All health and social care organisations are managing increased demand for services as people live longer, often with multiple, long-term health conditions.”

The money has been dished out by NHS Digital, which is the national information and technology partner of the health and care system.

James Palmer, head of the social care programme at NHS Digital, said: “I am so pleased that we are able to support local councils to shape the future of social care.

“By improving the flow of information between health and social care, we can improve the care of patients, as well as ease the transition between hospital and care settings.

“There is great potential for the project to deliver benefits quickly and pave the way for a truly integrated future.”

As well as Bassetlaw Hospital, the funding will cover Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital at Mexborough.