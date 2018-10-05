Hospice celebrates tenth birthday with fundraising ball

More than 230 people dressed up in style for a lavish ball to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.
Family members, supporters, volunteers and staff raised £16,000 for youngsters with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions.
The ball featured stilt-walkers, fire-eaters, a magician, singing waiters and recording artist Luke Sabatino, a cabaret singer.
Helen Mower, the hospice’s head of fundraising, said: “It was a wonderful night and brilliant to see so many supporters together in one place.”