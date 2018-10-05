Hospice celebrates tenth birthday with fundraising ball

More than 230 people dressed up in style for a lavish ball to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Family members, supporters, volunteers and staff raised £16,000 for youngsters with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions.

Claire Rintoul (third from right), chief executive of Bluebell Wood, at the ball with guests.

The ball featured stilt-walkers, fire-eaters, a magician, singing waiters and recording artist Luke Sabatino, a cabaret singer.

Helen Mower, the hospice’s head of fundraising, said: “It was a wonderful night and brilliant to see so many supporters together in one place.”

Sydney Barlow, sister of one of the children supported by the hospice, who brought the house down with two songs to the backdrop of a photo montage.