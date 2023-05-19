News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy

'Horrendous' accident causing huge delays on A57 heading towards Worksop

Reports are coming in of huge delays on the A57 heading towards Worksop.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 19th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford has pstd on his Facebook page: “An horrendous accident has caused carnage on the A57.

“A57 down to 1 lane going towards Todwick and closed in opposite direction following bad accident. Huge delays.

Police are controlling traffic on Red Lion roundabout, doing best to keep it flowing. There are delays coming off junction 31 on M1 in both directions.

Vehicles on the A57 Credit: Alexander Stafford MPVehicles on the A57 Credit: Alexander Stafford MP
Vehicles on the A57 Credit: Alexander Stafford MP
Most Popular

Please avoid if you can and stay safe. Thinking of anyone involved and hoping all are safe.”

Related topics:Alexander StaffordA57WorksopPoliceRother ValleyFacebook