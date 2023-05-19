'Horrendous' accident causing huge delays on A57 heading towards Worksop
Reports are coming in of huge delays on the A57 heading towards Worksop.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 19th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford has pstd on his Facebook page: “An horrendous accident has caused carnage on the A57.
“A57 down to 1 lane going towards Todwick and closed in opposite direction following bad accident. Huge delays.
Police are controlling traffic on Red Lion roundabout, doing best to keep it flowing. There are delays coming off junction 31 on M1 in both directions.
Please avoid if you can and stay safe. Thinking of anyone involved and hoping all are safe.”