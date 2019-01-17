HOPE users show off their football skills on The Canch

Service users at HOPE Community Services broke into two teams for a fun game of football at The Canch in Worksop as a part of their health and well-being and physical activities session.

HOPE now runs a variety of different workshops and sessions and a big part is delivering physical activities.

Last summer also saw users form a volleyball team and other activities that have been introduced include, yoga, stretching and circuit training.

HOPE is always in need of sporting equipment, such as badminton rackets, shuttlecocks, spare footballs, relay equipment and exercise mats.

If you would like to make a donation, then donations can be dropped off at HOPE’s offices at 11-13 Queen Street in Worksop.