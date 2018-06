HOPE Community Services in Worksop held a celebration volunteers lunch, as part of Volunteers Week.

Coun Coun Gilgoyle, from Nottinghamshire County Council, and Alan Diggles, HOPE’s chief executive, started the afternoon with a welcome speech, thanking the volunteers for all of their work and efforts, followed by presentations of personalised certificates, flowers and gift sets to the volunteers.

HOPE also thanked Bassetlaw Council for loaning them crockery for the event.