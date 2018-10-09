HOPE needs your support for Christmas shoebox appeal

Worksop homelessness charity Hope Community Services has launched its annual Christmas shoebox appeal.

Every year HOPE likes to ensure that the people who they work with and support have a present to open at Christmas.

If you would like to get involved, then HOPE are looking for the following items inside shoeboxes – deodorant, socks, flannels, tooth brushes, tooth paste, chocolate bars, sweets, crosswords, puzzles, shampoo and both male and female razors.

A full list of what HOPE can, and cannot expect inside shoeboxes can be found on the charity’s website at www.hopeservices.org.uk/shoebox-appeal-homeless/

All shoeboxes should be dropped in at 17 Queen Street, Worksop, S80 2AN by Decemebr 5.

Emma Longmore, development worker at HOPE, said: “HOPE is extremely thankful for this very generous support.

“All donations large or small, help HOPE provide the vital support services needed for those in crisis.”

To find out how you could support HOPE, call 01909 531294 (ext 25) or email: development@hopeservices.org.uk