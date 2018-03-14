Homeless man threatened officer who moved him on in Mansfield

A homeless man threatened a council enforcement officer who told him to move on in Mansfield, a court heard.

Wayne Pitchfork was given the notice to vacate an underpass in the town centre, on February 22, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

“He shouted words to the effect of - “Get f***** you little p****. Go f*** yourself.

“I will f****** find you and I will do you,”” said Mr Hollett.

A small amount of amphetamine was found on him at the police station, after his arrest.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said Pitchfork had struggled with homelessness for two years.

“He is known to local enforcement officers within the town centre and has good relations with them, he informs me.

“Sadly there’s not a good relationship with this particular enforcement officer.”

He said Pitchfork, who was suffering from trenchfoot at the time, responded in “a way he shouldn’t have”, when the officer was “doing what is required of him.”

Pictchfork, 41, now of Bodmin Court, Mansfield, admitted using threatening words, and possession of a Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he had not been in trouble since 2010.

He was fined £100, and must pay a £30 government surcharge.