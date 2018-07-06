Homeless man hunted for bedding in Mansfield skip

A homeless man was caught searching for bedding in a Mansfield recycling skip in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to the council recycling centre, on Kestral Road, after CCTV operators spotted Robert Shepherd and two other men going through the skips with a torch at 1.30am, on June 11.

Prosecutor Simon Rowe said: “He told police he went through a hole in the fence and they had been there before.

“He was looking in the skips for a mattress and a quilt. Nothing was taken.”

He said Shepherd had made 37 previous appearances in court since 1999, for 106 offences, 74 of which were for theft.

He was jailed for 26 weeks in November last year for the attempted burglary of a non-dwelling place.

After his arrest on June 11, he was recalled to prison for 28 days, and released on July 3.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said that since his release Shepherd had found private accomodation and was receiving support from drug and alcohol agencies, as well as mental health counselling.

Shepherd, 43, now of Wellbeck Street, admitted being vagrant in enclosed premises, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard the “unusual offence” carries with it a prison term of up to three months and a fine of up to £1000.

He was given an absolute discharge.