Homeless man finds house in Mansfield after eight years on streets

A homeless man who stole chocolate and toiletries from a Mansfield store has found somewhere to live after eight years on the streets, a court heard.

Dennis Fairbanks was seen putting a number of items, worth £27, into a bag, before telling a member of staff he had done nothing wrong when he walked out of Home Bargains, on February 11.

He failed to attend court in March, and the theft put him in breach of conditional discharges, imposed in March 2018, and January 2019, for shoplifting.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Fairbanks has been homeless for eight years, living “a really dreadful life,” but had recently found a home.

“I don’t think I have represented anyone who was so delighted,” she said. “He has turned his life around. Accommodation is the main issue.

“He has explained to me that just being able to go to sleep in a bed and not being frightened about what is going to happen to him - being able to put the kettle on and flush a toilet - has been absolutely amazing.”

She said he forgot to go to court because he was so excited about his new house.

Fairbanks, 25, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, admitted the theft and the breaches of court orders, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £80, and told to pay court costs of £85 and a £30 government surcharge, which will be added to the £710 he already owes the court.

Read more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court here.