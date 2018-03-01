Homeless brickie dies in freezing Retford temperatures

A man has died outside homeless and alone while sleeping rough in Retford following days of freezing temperatures.

The man who was known by those in the community who helped him as Ben the brickie was sleeping rough in Retford near St Swithun’s Church.

His body was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday morning as temperatures plummeted.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it was made aware of a sudden death near St Swithun’s Church by the ambulance service on Tuesday, February 27 at 8.40am.

A file will now be put together to hand to the coroner.