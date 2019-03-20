Homebuilder helps Prospect pupils get closer to nature with wildlife project

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes has been helping Prospect Hill Junior School in Worksop learn about the importance of protecting wildlife in their local area.

As part of this activity, the housebuilder gifted the pupils and the school wildlife kits to transform their outdoor spaces.

Pupils from Prospect Hill School with their free wildlife kits from David Wilson Homes

The pupils, who represent Prospect Hill’s school council, each received their very own wildlife-friendly garden kits, which encouraged the children to protect and nurture the wildlife in their own gardens.

The team from David Wilson’s new Gateford Park development visited the school to educate the pupils about the importance of caring for local wildlife, and how they can take simple steps to live harmoniously amongst the birds, bats, butterflies and bees.

The David Wilson team also presented the school with a selection of items, including a bat box, three bird feeders and bird feed packs.

These items will be placed in the school’s garden for wildlife and children alike to enjoy.

Sarah Ferullo, deputy head teacher at Prospect Hill, commented: “We’d like to thank David Wilson Homes for giving us the wildlife kits and accessories and for teaching the pupils about the importance of protecting the wildlife in their local area.

“I know that the children are very excited to add these to our eco area and we’ll be looking out for more birds around the school playground.”

Barratt Developments have been partnered with the RSPB since 2014, with a continuation until 2020 announced last year.

The first four years of the partnership have seen with both organisations working together to agree best practice on the types of plants and shrubs to use in gardens, the ideal times in the year to survey local species and how to make good use of existing nature features on new build developments.

The next step of this journey is introducing wildlife-friendly standards to all new show home gardens, as well as encouraging customers and communities to transform their own gardens too.

Gemma Rosindale, sales manager at Gateford Park, commented: “We had great fun with the pupils at Prospect Hill.

It’s so important for us to support the regeneration of local wildlife through our partnership with the RSPB, and to inspire the children of Worksop to take simple steps towards implementing a wildlife friendly environment in their own areas.

“We always work hard to give back to the communities in which we build in, and we hope the children at Prospect school continue to support their local wildlife throughout spring and beyond.”

