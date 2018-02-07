High secure Rampton Hospital film to help families and tackle stigma

Nottinghamshire Healthcare has created a short film about the high security Rampton Hospital.

It is intended to accompany information packs sent to family and friends of patients, to help them understand more about treatment and therapies available and how to keep in touch with patients.

Spokesman Peter Wright said: “The message I receive from carers is that there is no precedent for the experience that they have had. Few people know someone else who has a loved one in a high secure setting.

“There is no readily available network, no training course nor helpline for them to turn to for support. That’s why the relationship that the hospital has with carers is so important.”

Although designed specifically for carers, the film offers a unique insight into Rampton for anyone interested, and could help to demystify the work of the Hospital and break down the stigma that is often associated with high security care.

The film is available at www.nottinghamshirehealthcare.nhs.uk/visitors-guide-to-rampton-hospital.