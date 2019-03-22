Heroin addict stole Disney toys in Worksop

A long-term heroin addict who stole Disney figures from a Worksop store has been jailed, a court heard.

Stephen Golubovic stole the figures, worth £243, from Clinton Cards, Bridge Street, but was stopped shortly afterwards, on January 31.

He was last before the courts in October 2018, when he was jailed for 18 weeks for shoplifting, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Amy Godson, mitigating, said: “He has been addicted to heroin for many, many years. He was released from prison in December on a methadone prescription but missed some of the pick-ups and is now using heroin again.”

She said there had been “no significant period of abstinence” from the drug.

Golubovic, 50, of Buckingham Street, Scunthorpe, admitted the theft, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given eight weeks in prison, and he was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.

Read more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court here.

