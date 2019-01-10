Here's your guide to ten of the best festivals in Nottinghamshire
Eat, drink and make merry at one of the many festivals in Nottinghamshire.
From savouring a pint of real ale to feasting on a banquet of opera, from rocking out to the best bands to immersing yourself in nature, there's plenty to keep everyone entertained.
Dot To Dot Festival takes place in various venues across Nottingham on May 26 and also in Manchester and Bristol. It features the hottest talent and emerging artists. Previous contributors have included The 1975, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Ed Sheeran. Go to www.dottodotfestiva.co.uk
Flossie Malavialle, Sunjay and Ranagri are among the artists playing at Southwell Festival from June 6 to 9. To find out more about the folk music and dance weekend at Southwell Racecourse go to www.festivalforall.com
Stormzy and Craig David are among the artists who have played at Detonate Festival. Big names for this year's festival have yet to be announced but make a date to be at Colwick Country Park, Nottingham, on June 8. For more details, go to www.detonate1.co.uk