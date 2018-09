Today will be mostly dry but spots of light rain possible later.

Any early mist and fog will clear quickly in the morning. Then dry with bright or sunny spells. It will be lightly warmer than Friday, with light winds keeping the coast cooler than inland. Maximum temperature 24 °C. Dry with clear spells in most areas, although outbreaks of light rain or drizzle are possible in the Peak District during the evening and overnight. Minimum temperature 12 °C.