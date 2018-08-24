Here’s what the weather will be doing today....

Sunshine and showers, some heavy and perhaps thunder later say the Met Office.

Today, Friday, August 24 in the East Midlands it will be a breezy day, with dry and sunny conditions in the south and east to start, but showers already affecting Derbyshire.

A Met Office spokesman said: “These occasional showers will become more widespread through the day, prolonged in places, with gusty winds and thunder possible. The maximum temperature will be 19 °C.”

Going on to tonight showers will continue at first, easing later in the evening with clearing skies and lighter winds. However, scattered showers will perhaps continue to affect Derbyshire throughout the night. Becoming chilly. The minimum temperature will be 7 °C.