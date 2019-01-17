Heartbreak after thieves target a Worksop primary school three times in less than two weeks

The headteacher of a Worksop primary school has said he has been left heartbroken after thieves targeted his school three times in less than two week.

Work is under way at Ramsden Primary School, High Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, to build a new nursery and community hub.

The school.

However this keeps being interrupted by thieves who have stolen a digger and two tippers.

Christopher Wilson, headteacher, said he hoped the nursery would be ready to open in September, but was concerned the thefts could have a knock-on effect.

He said: “We are just trying to get the nursery built which parents need, but we are constantly targeted by thieves.

“I think it is heartless that we keep being targeted – it is not the first time.

The stolen digger.

“We had lead stolen from the roof five or six times now - we have even had to apply to the council to have the roofing material changed.

“It is costing the school money which should be spent on students’ education.”

The school has raised £150,000 itself to build the nursery and community hub.

The thieves have also damaged gates and a garage at the school and have even targeted the school’s CCTV camera, put in place to watch wildlife in the nearby woods.

The thieves damaged a lock, pictured.

The school was first targeted overnight on January 5 when a tipper was hot-wired and taken.

Builders working on the site then hired a new tipper and secured it to a digger which had an immobiliser to try to stop the thieves.

However, over the weekend beginning January 12, the school was targeted again.

Mr Wilson said: “I think they thought the keys to the digger were in the garage at the school – they caused damage to the doors but didn’t get in.”

Overnight on Wednesday, January 16, the school was targeted again.

Mr Wilson said: “They had taken a welder or a grinder and cut the locks on the gates.

“They stole the digger and the tipper – I have no idea how they moved them.”

“I don’t know why we keep being targeted.

“It might be because we are next to a woodland and are secluded.”

Nottinghamshire Police are now appealing for information.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to a report that a dumper truck had been taken from Ramsden Primary School in High Road at about 11.30am on Sunday, January 6. Then at around 11.30am on Monday, January 14, an attempted break-in was reported to us and today at around 7.15am we received a report that a digger had been stolen.

"Investigations are ongoing and a patrol plan has been put in place.

"If you saw anything suspicious or have any information that can help, please call us on 101 quoting incident 89 of 17 January. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."