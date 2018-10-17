Learn CPR with St John Ambulance for Restart A Heart Day

Worksop residents are being offered a chance to learn how to help someone in cardiac arrest as St John Ambulance brings life saving CPR training to the area.

Working with the Resuscitation Council and other partners, St John Ambulance’s first aid demonstrations will contribute to an ambition of teaching more than 200,000 people for Restart A Heart Day.

While Restart A Heart Day is on October 16, St John Ambulance’s highly trained volunteers around the country will be arranging demos between October 6-27 to give people more opportunities to attend.

In Worksop volunteers will be providing demonstrations tonight (October 17) BCVS, The Old Abbey School, Priorswell Road, between 7pm and 9pm.

These sessions, which last an hour, are free to attend and will include practical information on how to deliver Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and deliver shocks to the heart with a defibrillator.

Currently, only one in 10 people in the UK survives a cardiac arrest out of hospital and St John Ambulance and its Restart A Heart partners want to change that.

Chances of survival double when someone gives immediate CPR and significantly increases further when a defibrillator is used.

Philip Moon, Manager of St John Ambulance’s Worksop unit, said: “We’re really pleased to be participating in this year’s Restart A Heart campaign.

“A cardiac arrest can happen at any time and without warning so we’re looking forward to sharing knowledge of first aid techniques so that more people can step forward when confronted with a heart-related emergency, making communities safer.

“Come and see us at our Restart A Heart event and we’ll show you what to do in a cardiac arrest situation and how to use first aid combined with a defibrillator to improve someone’s chances of survival.”