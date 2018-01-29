Health group stresses importance of cervical screening for women

South Yorkshire, Bassetlaw and North Derbyshire Cancer Alliance is encouraging women to take up their cervical screening when invited.

A cervical screening test is a method of detecting abnormal cells on the cervix.

Women are invited to attend NHS cervical screening from the ages of 25 and 64.

Cervical screening is not a test for cancer; it checks the health of the cells of the cervix and detects any abnormal changes.

However, it is estimated that early detection and treatment through cervical screening can prevent up to 75 per cent of cervical cancers from developing.

Dr David Crichton, GP and early diagnosis clinical lead for the Alliance, said: “A lot of women put off attending cervical screening due to embarrassment or fear that the test may hurt.

“Women have absolutely nothing to be embarrassed about, the doctor or nurse performing the screening is there to support and comfort – not to judge.

“I urge everyone who receives their screening invitation to take up the offer as soon as possible – it could be lifesaving.”

For more information visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/cervical-screening/ or http://fearorsmear.dbh.nhs.uk