‘Health concerns’ to be raised at Bolsover anti-fracking meeting

Anti-fracking campaigners in Bolsover are holding a free public meeting on ‘potential health concerns’ surrounding fracking.

The meeting will take place at Bolsover Assembly Rooms, Hill Top at around 7.30pm on Monday, May 20.

Carol Hutchinson, joint chair and co-founder of Concerned Health Professionals of the UK, will be giving her views on potential impacts fracking could have on the health and wellbeing of communities.

Further details can be found at www.frackfreebolsover.org.uk and Facebook.com/BolsoverAgainstFracking.

READ MORE: CAR CRASH SITE OUTSIDE CHESTERFIELD ROYAL HOSPITAL