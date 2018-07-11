Have your say on health services and help shape future strategy

As chairman of the adult social care and public health committee at the county council, I am only too aware of the health services needed for people of all ages across the county.

In recent weeks, the council has opened a consultation on how it should shape the key priorities and services within public health after 2020, and it wants the people of Nottinghamshire to have their say.

It is vital councillors hear what the key health issues going forward are and how they can make it as easy as possible for people to use these services and get the information they need to be physically and emotionally healthy.

One way the council thinks it can improve public health services is by joining them up so that they work better for the individuals and communities who use them.

There are natural links between health behaviours and there are issues that make long term lifestyle change difficult to maintain.

The view that is held among health professionals is that by joining up services it would make it easier for people to access more than one service and will in the long run be much better value for money.

This new way of delivering services would be called Integrated Wellbeing Service.

To help people discuss ideas and their personal views on health services, the council is running a number of consultation events across the county over the next few weeks with two sessions John Fretwell Centre in Mansfield on July 25 from 2pm to 4.30pm and again from 4.30pm to 7pm.

If you would prefer to submit your views online, go to https://notts.cc/publichealthsurvey or you could search ‘Notts public health consultation’ in your search engine.

If you would like to book a place at one of the consultation events you can also do this by following the link for the consultation.

We will be sharing the results of the consultation in due course.