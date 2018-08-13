Have your say on future of Worksop’s Memorial Gardens and The Canch

Council chiefs are asking residents to have their say on what improvements they would like to see to Worksop’s Memorial Gardens and the Canch.

Bassetlaw District Council has launched a consultation to create a new ten-year vision for the park, looking at how it can be improved and maintained.

Coun Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at the district council, said: “It’s extremely important that we gather the public’s views as part of this project and so that we can start to shape how the Canch develops over the next few years.

“By collecting this information we can get a picture of exactly how the park is being used, what the most important elements are to visitors and what may be currently lacking from our current facilities. Please take five minutes to complete the survey and tell us what you think.”

The consultation is now live on the council’s website and runs until Friday September 7.

Questions look at how visitors use the park, the reasons for visiting, how you would rate the current facilities and what improvements you would like to see.

It also asks if anyone would be willing to volunteer to help the council care for the Canch.

Planning Solutions Consulting Limited (PSC) has been commissioned to carry out the consultation and prepare a masterplan on the future development and improvements for the Canch, as well as update the management plan.

Kevin Brown, from PSC, said: “We recognise that the Canch is a popular, established and much-loved park, dating back more than 100 years.

“We are delighted to be carrying out this work on the council’s behalf and will be conducting detailed research.

“It is vital that the findings respond to the needs and aspirations of local users, so we would ask all interested parties to complete the questionnaire.

“Please let us know your views and to help shape the future in a positive way.”

To complete the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/canch.