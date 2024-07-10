Have your say on Creswell’s future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You can have your say on the future of Creswell as Bolsover District Council is consulting on the latest draft of the Creswell Growth Plan.

Creswell residents and workers are being urged to look at the options within the prepared consultation draft and provide further feedback on how the village’s employment opportunities, green spaces and countryside can be improved.

This third consultation - which continues the preparation of the Creswell Growth Plan - starts today (Monday 8 July) and further explores the comments made previously using the innovative and nationally commended PlaceBuilder platform that allows people to explore what types of future growth and development should be included in their village.

Aerial view of Creswell

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Councillor John Ritchie, said, “We want to see the district and our communities prosper. We recognise that views on growth can differ, but ultimately, we want our communities to benefit from the opportunities of new and better paid jobs, more aspirational and affordable housing opportunities, and a greener and more attractive local environment.

“The draft Creswell Growth Plan has been prepared drawing upon all of the valuable feedback we’ve already received, and now sets out a range of options for how we can make the village a better place to live and work.

“So, I would encourage anyone that wants to see the area improve to have a look at the options we are setting out and tell us what you think, so that our final Creswell Growth Plan can best reflect the aspirations of our local community.”

The consultation runs for an extended period from Monday 8 July to Monday 22 August 2024 and responses should be made through the PlaceBuilder platform where possible.

Officers from the Council will be available to answer any queries at two public drop-in sessions from 4pm to 7pm at the Creswell Events Centre on Friday 26 July and at Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre on Tuesday 6 August 2024.