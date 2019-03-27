Have you seen missing barn owl in Worksop?

A six month old barn owl has gone missing from Kilton in Worksop.

It was discovered Mystic had gone Saturday, March 23, and was last seen flying towards the Rayton Spur area of Worksop.

Mystic is wearing a blue identification ring on her right leg and is wearing brown anklets and blue jesses.

Mystic's owner, Alissa Pressley, said: "She is very tame and will not hurt you so please don’t be afraid of her.

"Mystic has never been in the wild before and therefore does not know how to hunt.

"She may come to you if called as she will be hungry."

If anyone sees her call Alissa Pressley on 07913180658 or message her through Facebook.