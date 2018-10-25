Have you ever fallen for the lure of clickbait?

How many times have you opened up a news notification on your phone and been terrified by a headlining promising the world’s worst winter, or how much crime has increased in the past year, writes Abbie Dodson.

Usually, you read this fear mongering articles and feel baffled, scrolling through dull information that bears little resemblance to the title, detailing one man who thinks we will get quite a bit of snow this year.

Abbie Dodson

It happens every winter, as does the annual panic surrounding the increasing cost of Christmas gifts and the rising price of heating.

I don’t understand why some journalists feel the need to use this fearmongering techniques, and exaggerate statistics to compel people to read their pieces.

To me, causing panic for your own gain is morally wrong, and needs to stop.

This sense of ‘click baiting’ and melodrama isn’t only prominent across the news.

Many YouTube videos promise pretty shocking things, and never actually include them in the video.

We have all seen the videos, desperately titled ‘dying my hair blue’ or ‘kicking my girlfriend out?’ but no such event happens.

Perhaps a partner jokingly tells their girlfriend to leave, but nothing even close to what the title of the video insinuates happens.

Whilst this might seem like a petty first world problem, I find the idea of clickbait and fearmongering within the media and misleading and actually, quite rude and ignorant.

How many times have you read something and wondered where the big question asked in the title is answered?

Not only is it a waste of time, but the fact that this journalism is being paid for across the nation is a little disappointing for a budding writer like myself.

More widely, these exaggeratedly titled videos usually appeal to a younger audience, and usually infer some kind of drama to attract views.

When you consider that a majority of viewers and young and impressionable, this type of clickbait and drama can actually teach a child that this a good way of gaining peoples’ attention.

It is not a good presentation of good values, such as honesty, and actually depreciates the sense of empathy when someone successful employs these techniques to gain money or popularity.

After watching a series online over the past week, I saw a video made by somebody involved entitled ‘My Thoughts On …’ followed by the series creator’s name.

The individual who created the video mentioned the series creator for 30 seconds out of a 23-minute video.

As soon as I realised I had been ‘click baited’, I decided to watch something else.

However, the person who uploaded that video still accumulates all of the views and revenue through misleading people.

I believe that journalism and social media content should be honest, interesting, and genuine, not made to instil fear and a misleading sense of drama to gain a lot of attention quickly