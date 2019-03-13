Have they saved you? Former patients invited to celebrate 25 years of Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is celebrating 25 years of saving lives and is asking former patients to join them.

The charity which first became operational in 1994 and will be celebrating its silver anniversary this year and has completed over 19,700 potentially life-saving missions to help give severely sick or injured patients the very best chance of survival in what is often their greatest hour of need.

Crew and patients.

Karen Jobling, Chief Executive Officer at the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, is encouraging as many former patients as possible to get in touch with the charity and share their experience.

A number of former patients who share their stories and will get the chance to visit the airbase as part of a special celebration, where they will have the opportunity to see the helicopter and meet members of the crew.

She said: “We have airlifted literally thousands of patients over the past 25 years, and we are extremely proud to provide some of the most seriously ill and injured people in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire with the very best pre-hospital critical care possible on board our helicopter.

“It is so important for us to share the stories of our former patients, as it highlights how vital our life-saving service is within our local communities, whilst recognising the amazing work of our crew who attend these potentially life-saving missions daily.

“We would love to hear from as many former patients as possible during the lead up to our 25th anniversary celebrations this year. Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, and it would be fantastic to find out how they are doing now and offer them the chance to visit our airbase to meet our crew.”

Have you or a loved one ever needed the services of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance? If you’re a former patient and would like to share your story, the charity would love to hear from you.

If you would like to get in touch, email enquiries@ambucopter.org.uk or you can write to: My LNAA Experience, LNAACT House, Bentley Drive, Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln, LN4 2QW.