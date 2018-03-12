Hate leeters ‘treated seriously’ by police

Anyone receiving a hate letter towards muslims that is being circulated should contact the police.

Nottinghamshire Police way they are aware of letters being received in different parts of the country that contain threats towards Muslims and that copies of these letters have been shared widely on social media, with resulting press coverage.

David Alton, Hate Crime Manager for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Due to the nature of these reports they are being treated as linked and Nottinghamshire Police is cooperating with other police forces in a coordinated response to them.

“We continue to work with statutory partners, voluntary sector organisations and with communities to tackle hate and to counter terrorism including that of the far right. We understand the impact that the letter has had on communities and recognise the fear and anxiety that this type of behaviour generates.

“Although we have had one report about the letter being seen on social media, so far as we know no actual letter has been received in Nottinghamshire. If any person does receive such a letter, our advice is to handle it as little as possible and contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 to report the matter. We would reassure communities that Nottinghamshire Police takes all reports of hate crime seriously.”