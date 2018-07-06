Harworth logisitics firm innovation wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise

A Harworth transport logistics firm has been presented with a royal business award in recognition of an innovation which is making huge environmental savings.

The Lord-Lieutenants of South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire visited the headquarters of Transdek UK to present Mark Adams, chief executive, with the company’s third Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

All 55 staff members attended the ceremony, alongside businesses clients including Boots, Eddie Stobart and John Lewis.

Mark said: “We are all exceptionally proud to win another award. It’s been a huge team effort, so it’s great to celebrate this achievement today with all of our staff and customers.”

The awards celebrate outstanding achievement by UK businesses, and Transdek won in the innovation category for its pioneering Wedge trailer design.

The extra capacity and payload it allows for has enabled users to make significant reductions in the number of road journeys required.

It has been estimated that if all UK trucks and single deck lorries converted to the Wedge, this could save more than 2.5 billion miles per year – the equivalent of removing more than one in every seven HGVs from the UK’s roads.”

Convenience store chain Nisa has been able to cut 1,300 long-distance journeys, saving 820,000 kilometres on the road and more than £400,000 of transport costs per year with its first fleet of Wedges.

Andrew Coombe, Lord-Lieutenant for South Yorkshire, said: “Transdek UK is a great example of a successful northern manufacturing business.

“What really impressed our judges was the environmental benefits the Wedge trailer offered. Any business finding a way to get fewer freight vehicles on the road should be applauded.”

Sir John Peace, Lord-Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire, added: “The awards were launched in 1966 to recognise the best of British business. Transdek UK is exactly that.

“Its heavy investment into research and development is set to have a dramatic benefit to the environment.”