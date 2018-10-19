Harworth Colliery: Plans submitted for 1,300 homes and new primary school

More than 1,000 homes and a new primary school could be built in Harworth over the next 15 years.

The redevelopment of the former Harworth Colliery site would be known as Simpson Park, named after the legendary world champion cyclist Tom Simpson who previously lived in Harworth.

An application seeking outline planning permission has now been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council.

If approved, it would see 1,300 homes, a new primary school and a pub/restaurant built on land south of Scrooby Road and north of Snape Lane.

A statement in the neighbourhood plan said: “In 13 years’ time, Harworth and Bircotes will be a thriving community, a place where people are proud to live.

“It will be a safe and happy place, an area that values its people and its environment.

“It will have a variety of homes, jobs, shops, schools, sustainable transport and recreational facilities; something for everyone.

“Harworth and Bircotes will be a place people want to move to.”

David Ruffley, regional director at Jones Homes, said: “We are delighted to be back building in Harworth with a superb new residential development.

“We are looking forward to getting started on site and are confident the range of well-designed properties will be in high demand.

“Having built up a good reputation based on the success of Woodland Grange, we are urging potential purchasers to register their interest now for further information and prices when they are released.”

Ed Catchpole, development manager at Harworth Group, said: “Jones Homes did an excellent job with their first 118 homes in Harworth, which has greatly contributed to the ongoing regeneration of the village, and so we are delighted that they have brought the site’s second phase.

“Simpson Park is a 15-year development programme.

“And having high quality products like Jones’s is an essential part of supporting the build-out of the wider scheme.”