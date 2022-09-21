Harthill fire: Residents urged to avoid industrial site as firefighters battle major blaze
Crews are currently dealing with a fire in Harthill after industrial waste set alight.
Firefighters from across South and North Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire dashed to a blaze at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate, off Manor Road, Harthill, this morning.
In a statement on social media, a South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: “We currently have six fire engines, an aerial appliance and a high volume pump in attendance at a fire involving industrial waste at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate.
“Please avoid the area if you can.
“Thank you to Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service who are helping us deal with this incident.”
One resident on social media said: “Outside our property it looked almost like it was snowing with the amount of ash that was falling.”
Another said: “The smell in my house this morning is awful!”
More updates to come as we get them.