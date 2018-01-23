Hair salon apprentice off to the Big Apple to assist at New York Fashion Week

An apprentice at a hair salon in Blyton has been given an exciting opportunity to assist at the New York Fashion Week.

Millie Long is an apprentice at Sophie Amelia’s hair salon in Blyton, Gainsborough also while studying at Lincoln College for her NVQ Level 2 qualification.

And Millie has been given this exciting opportunity and will be travelling to New York early next month with her mother, Rebecca.

Millie will be assisting the stylists in the Matthew Curtis team who are based in Stratford Upon Avon.

New York Fashion Week is an iconic event in fashion established in the 1980’s.

The event brings the biggest names in fashion together to present the next hot look.

Hair design is an essential part of bringing the look to the catwalk and will set the latest trends in the coming months.

Millie’s work experience in New York has been made possible by Sophie Shipperbottom, the director of Sophie Amelia’s which is based at the Old Grain Store in Laughton Road, Blyton.

Sophie said: “Millie is an exceptional talent, she is ambitious and always keen to improve.

“Sophie Amelia are proud to support Millie in any way we can to enable her to flourish.

“Millie will bring back some new techniques and hot trends and we can’t wait to pass these on to our clients at the salon.”

Millie has worked with Sophie Amelia for more than a year and already has a growing client base and Sophie says with the support of the Sophie Amelia team Millie has an exciting career ahead.