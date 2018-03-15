Guest column: We need more everyday options for the homeless

The ‘beast from the east’ made itself felt right across the country in the last couple of weeks.

I’m sure many of us had to change our plans and perhaps cancel some of the things we had intended to do.

For those living rough on the street, the perspective was a bit different – how could they survive the snow and bitingly cold wind?

Unfortunately, not everyone did as the tragic death of ‘Ben the brickie’ in Retford showed.

But for the response of that community, there may well have been more who perished.

Several faith groups decided to act and offer a safe space for anyone who needed it — a fantastic reaction.

Elsewhere, like many statutory bodies across the country, the council opened Sandy Lane Community Centre in Worksop, as its response to the severe weather.

But what happens when its not quite so bad, when it’s a normal winter’s day?

Where do people go when they have no home of their own?

The present services for people are very few, if any.

Unless you can demonstrate ‘need’, you’re under 18 or 21, from care, pregnant or fleeing domestic violence, you are unlikely to receive help as of right.

Most people cannot believe that this is the case, but it is.

That is why there are 4,751 people on our streets and why rough sleeping is at an eight-year high, up by 169 per cent.

The services that were available have disappeared as austerity has taken hold, and nothing has taken their place.

At HOPE, we operate the county’s only ongoing centre for those who would otherwise be sleeping rough.

We have but 14 beds and always have more people wanting a bed than we can accommodate.

I saw the impact that the death of one rough sleeper outside of the Palace of Westminster had on MPs — they were visibly moved.

Then I watch the debates in Parliament which talked about funding being available to tackle homelessness.

But here in north Nottinghamshire, I want to shout three questions:

Where is that money locally?

When can we stop turning people away?

How many more will have to die before it changes?

