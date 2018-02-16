Guest column: Vesuvius site development is finally happening

More than 11 years after the Vesuvius factory closed its doors, I’m delighted that this week commercial property developer CEG has announced that work will finally start on the Worksop site in the spring.

CEG will build a brand new Asda store and filling station on the site, which will create around 200 jobs, bring more investment into Worksop and give shoppers even more choice.

Coun Simon Greaves

This new store is expected to open late next year, but CEG’s initial investment of £5 million to kick things off is just the start of things.

We hope that other potential retailers and developers will quickly follow and show that Worksop and north Nottinghamshire is a place that is open for investment.

There have been many plans announced and headlines created in the years since Vesuvius moved out.

And no doubt, at times, some people may have felt this development would never happen.

But as a council we have worked extremely hard, together with CEG, to make sure that was not the case.

We will continue to work with CEG and other potential investors to bring even more employment opportunities to Bassetlaw as part of this site.

On a different subject, if your neighbourhood is in need of a spring clean, the council is supporting Keep Britain Tidy’s ‘Great British Spring Clean’ throughout March where you can spruce up your street, village or public space with an organised litter pick.

The council can give you a helping hand by providing equipment and collecting all the rubbish that you pick.

All the details are at http://bit.ly/2Gcn0W0.