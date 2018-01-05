Guest column: Time to start that new year health kick

Welcome to my first column of 2018 and I hope that everyone had a merry Christmas and a happy New Year celebration.

Like many of you I am starting 2018 with a health kick to try and compensate for all the chocolates, mince pies, and occasional glasses of wine that were consumed over the festive period.

One of the many ways to get active and shed a few extra pounds is to join a local sports club or use some of the many sports facilities we have in Bassetlaw.

As a council, we also want to help sports clubs and community sports facilities in Bassetlaw to grow, which is why we will be setting aside some funding to help clubs and facilities apply for significant grant funding that will enable them to take on ambitious development plans.

We have some fantastic volunteers in Bassetlaw who are extremely dedicated but many may not have the time or the skills needed to make complicated applications for funding.

This fund will allow clubs to enlist the help of consultants and specialists who will be able to support bids for significant grants from various sources, and help them to produce the necessary business and development plans needed when applying for large grants.

Being healthy is not also about staying healthy.

We are also reliant on our National Health Service to be there when we need it.

Before Christmas I was concerned about some of the proposals that are coming out about some of the services that may or may not be available at Bassetlaw Hospital.

In 2018 I would like to see more positive announcements about enhanced services at Bassetlaw and less about essential services being centralised at Doncaster.

Finally, the council is always looking at ways to make improvements to our facilities, including the award-winning Canch Park in Worksop.

As part of this ambition, a report was approved at December’s cabinet meeting to create a masterplan for the Canch.

This included looking at how we can improve certain areas of the park, such as where the old Lilliput Nursery building used to be.

The Canch is a fantastic community asset and as part of any changes that are proposed, we will be consulting with Bassetlaw residents and those people who use the park.

