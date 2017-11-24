Guest column: The Christmas countdown is underway

For many people the countdown to Christmas begins with the annual lights switch on, and this year’s event is once again organised by the Worksop Business Forum.

The lights and tree are up, ready for tomorrow’s (Saturday) big switch-on.

Events will take place throughout the afternoon with the lights being turned at 5pm, followed by fireworks.

There will also be free parking in all our Worksop car parks from 2pm on the day.

In addition, from December 9 to January 2, there will be free parking from 2pm in all council car parks across the district and I hope this will encourage residents to visit our town centres for their Christmas shopping.

This week, I launched a new incentive scheme to get empty shops back into use.

I’m grateful to Brearley & Co for being the first landlord to sign up to the £5,000 scheme, which offers a rent reduction and an enterprise grant from the council.

I’d encourage any landlord who wants to be involved in this scheme to get in touch with the council.

Unfortunately, my column has to end on a sour note as we have experienced more anti-social and irresponsible behaviour in the Canch park.

Nottinghamshire Fire Service has been called out four times in just a few days following reports of someone starting or attempting to start fires in the park.

One of these mindless acts even saw a tree felled before an attempt was made to set it on fire.

Apart from this being mindless vandalism, this is also dangerous on many levels.

There is the potential to cause harm to the public and the perpetrators are also putting themselves at risk.

Not only that, but for every call out the fire service has to make, valuable resources are being deployed that might be needed elsewhere.

If anybody has any information then please let our anti-social behaviour team know on 01909 533253 or asb.mail@bassetlaw.gov.uk