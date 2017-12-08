Guest column: Support your local high street

Christmas has well and truly arrived in Bassetlaw following the official lights switch on in Worksop two weeks ago.

It was a fantastic event where people from across Bassetlaw and beyond came to get into the festive spirit and see Bridge Street and the Christmas tree in the Old Market Square lit up for another year.

I’d like to thank everyone involved in organising (and who took part in) this year’s event and I hope that everyone who visits Worksop and Retford over the next few weeks appreciates the lights and extra festive feel in both towns.

As part of the council’s ambition to increase the number of people who visit our town centres, it is again offering an incentive for people to do their Christmas shopping on Bassetlaw’s high streets.

This is by rolling out free car parking from 2pm every day in all Bassetlaw Council-run car parks from tomorrow (Saturday) until Tuesday, January 2.

Supporting our high streets and local businesses is vital for the health of our town centres.

And this is just one of the ways the council is trying to help local small businesses and Bassetlaw shoppers who are looking for festive gifts – or the odd bargain – in the Boxing Day and New Year sales.

While Christmas is a time of year to be celebrating with loved ones, it is also a time of year to be thankful for what we have and think about those who are less fortunate than ourselves.

Fellow councillors and I are again proud to have supported the David Hawke Christmas toy appeal, while staff at the council are also supporting the Bassetlaw food bank with their reverse Advent calendar campaign, which encourages people to donate one item a day throughout December.

If you would like to take part or learn more about this campaign, visit the food bank’s Facebook page.

Finally, if you haven’t already done so, I would encourage you to take part in the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s consultation on proposed changes to how the service will operate, specifically in Worksop and Retford.

I have real concerns about the proposals and I am due to meet the fire Authority leadership to raise these concerns.

However, it is vital that as many residents as possible take part in this consultation, so please visit www.notts-fire.gov.uk before December 17 to have your say.