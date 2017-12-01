Guest column: I will fight to stop ‘stupid’ changes to health services

Notts County Council has decided that our hospital and clinical care would be best managed from Nottingham.

Last week, the Conservative-controlled council voted for the Government to reformulate healthcare in Bassetlaw so that it becomes part of Nottinghamshire.

We fought against this decision in 2008 as it would have meant patients travelling to King’s Mill in Ashfield or to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for some treatment. In 2008 no-one wanted to travel up to an hour-and-a-half for treatment, we fought the campaign together and we won.

Nearly ten years later, I feel the council has ignored Bassetlaw residents’ preferred routes of travel for health treatment.

Even more shocking is that Conservative councillors from Bassetlaw voted for this.

Once again I will fight to stop what I see as stupid changes.

Bassetlaw Hospital saves lives and we need to protect it at all costs.

Earlier this year, the Chancellor announced a package of support for business ratepayers over the next four years following the 2017 business rate revaluation.

This is for businesses which have lost out due to a revaluation exercise.

It included three schemes, one that supports small businesses, one that provides money to a discretionary fund for local authorities and one that gives a £1,000 discount to all pubs with a rateable value of less than £100,000.

Bassetlaw Council was allocated £281,000 to provide support to its local businesses this year.

If you own a local business and think that you are eligible to receive money from one of these schemes, please contact Bassetlaw Council and it can help you claim money that you may be due.

The National Lottery has introduced a Christmas offer so that you can visit heritage sites for free.

From December 11 to 17, you will be able to show a National Lottery scratch card on entry to a number of heritage sites all over the UK and visit them for free.

Also, on December 13, for one day only, you can visit more than 100 National Trust properties for free.

All participating sites and properties are online at www.hlf.org.uk

I appreciate the run-up to Christmas is a busy time, but taking time out to enjoy a visit to one of these properties could ease the stress.

The rollout of Universal Credit will take place in the next few weeks and families are at risk of going hungry at Christmas.

Food bank volunteers have already said to me that they are expecting a high demand for food in the run up to Christmas.

This week, they are in need of tinned meat, gravy granules, jars of pasta sauce, stuffing, jam, dilute squash and children’s shampoo.

If you are able to donate some items, please drop them off to my office on Stanley Street in Worksop.