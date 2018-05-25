Guest Column: Bassetlaw is the ideal home for big business

This week I joined a number of business leaders and politicians at Laing O’Rourke’s Explore Industrial Park to discuss the potential for north Nottinghamshire to be one of four logistics hubs for Heathrow Airport’s third runway, among other high profile national infrastructure projects.

The meeting was also a chance for local influencers to find a way to collaborate and ensure the area maximises its huge potential for international business, growth and development.

Over the last few years, myself and my colleagues at Bassetlaw Council have been working hard to attract businesses of all sizes to make north Nottinghamshire their home.

It was great to be part of these discussions and by working with all the partners involved, I have pledged to assist Laing O’Rourke with its bid to be a major player when it comes to UK infrastructure projects.

Ambitions like these are great for the area and bring with them additional investment and jobs.

I also had the chance this week to look around the site of the council’s latest building project in Worksop, on the site of the former Abbey Grove Independent Living Centre, to create 52 modern apartments, specifically designed to meet the needs of elderly residents.

This promises to be a superb development that will provide elderly residents with high quality accommodation that will also offer Extra Care facilities and allow residents to maintain their independence, with the peace of mind that help is always at hand.

Finally, the council has submitted a £450,000 bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund this week that could pave the way for a dedicated Mayflower Pilgrims gallery at Bassetlaw Museum.

The council will not know until September if it has been successful, but in the meantime it will be working hard on the plans to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower Pilgrims in 2020.