Guest column: Animal rights are a priority for Labour

Labour has this week launched a radical action plan on animal welfare.

The proposals would look at introducing a ban on the live export of animals for slaughter, consulting landlords on giving tenants the right to keep a pet, strengthening the Hunting Act, enshrining the principal of animal sentience in law, ending the badger cull, implementing a review of animal testing and expanding affordable vet care for people and on low incomes

Labour is the party of animal welfare.

From bringing in the ban on fox hunting to tightening the rules on the transport of live animals, Labour has always been consistent in its leadership on matters of animal welfare.

It is making proposals for real, long-term progress.

Its vision is one where no animal is made to suffer unnecessary pain and it will continue to drive up standards and practice in line with the most recent advances and understanding.

The plan seeks an inclusive approach, for the many, not the few.

Proposals will include widening access and affordability of veterinary care, new rights for tenants and their pets and the ability of those in care homes to be able to keep their pets.

With new trade deals on the horizon and the UK no longer subject to EU-wide rules on animal welfare, Labour wants to ensure there is a comprehensive legislative agenda in place so that the UK becomes a world leader on animal rights.

The animal welfare plan sets out an ambitious vision for excellence in farm animal welfare with a plan to end out-dated practices that severely restrict natural animal behaviour.

The proposals have been endorsed by the League against Cruel Sports, Compassion in World Farming and WWF.