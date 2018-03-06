Gritters heading out in Notts tonight as temperatures fall

Things may be calming down now after the Beast from The East last week, but the county council's gritting crews will be heading out again tonight with temperatures set to fall below freezing.

Nottinghamshire County Council's gritting crews remain on standby 24 hours a day, and more gritting runs are expected later in the week, subject to weather conditions.

Last week crews worked around the clock to help the county stay on the move before, during and after the recent spell of wintry weather, the council said. Since last Monday, gritters were out 15 times and additional ploughing runs were undertaken, clocking up at least 37,500 kms.

Gritting team manager Kevin Heathcote of Via East Midlands, which delivers highways services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, including winter maintenance, said: “We thank the public for all their support and patience last week – particularly for all the positive comments saying what a great job our teams were doing in such tough conditions.

“Our teams remain on 24 hour standby, which has been the case since last November, as we expect more gritting runs will be needed later this week, and while no further snow is forecast, road temperatures are set to be below zero.”