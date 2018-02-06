Gritters heading out as cold snap set to continue

With the latest cold snap set to continue until mid-week, Nottinghamshire County Council’s gritting teams are due to go out Tuesday and Wednesday with road temperatures set to be below freezing.

More than 9,000 tonnes have already been used so far this winter, from the 20,000 tonnes of salt barns which are being constantly replenished.

Salt is distributed from four depots across the county.

Via is managing highways services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council as they work in partnership on the ongoing annual winter planning preparations. The teams will continue to monitor the situation closely and look at weather forecasts.

The County Council and Via East Midlands continue to work with district and parish councils to ensure the maximum practical winter support can be provided to communities across the county.

In addition to salting roads, the County Council and Via East Midlands provide, maintain and fill around 1,380 roadside grit bins across the county for use by local communities.

In the event of bad weather, do you have a plan on how to get to work or your chosen destination? Be prepared and plan your route, using the gritting routes shown on these online maps, www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/gritting.

You can see more winter weather alerts and information by following the Twitter account www.twitter.com/nottscc.