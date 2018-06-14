Grieving Mansfield shoplifter had lost twin, dad and girlfriend

A Coventry man who travelled to Mansfield after receiving tragic news and armed himself with pliers to go shoplifting, has been jailed.

Neil Reid stole £149 of food and alcohol from Tesco, on Chesterfield Road South, and was found with pliers to remove security tags from the bottles, on June 12.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Reid’s twin brother died 12 months ago, his father just before Christmas, and his girlfriend two weeks before.

“He got on a train to get away from the Coventry area and took a train to Mansfield,” she said.

“He struggles with heroin and cocaine and tested positive at the police station.”

She said he had spent between £10 and £20 per day on drugs “since childhood.”

“He stole the food to eat and the alcohol to sell on,” she added.

Reid, 40, of Ridge Road, Coventry, admitted theft and going equipped for theft, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “I am sorry to hear of the troubles you have, but nevertheless, these are serious offences.”

He sentenced Reid to ten weeks in prison because of his “long record of dishonesty and custodial sentences.”

Reid was told to pay a £115 government surcharge, but no costs or compensation were ordered.