Grief-hit dad hurled barstools in Sutton pub

A Sutton man had just been told about the death of his son when he hurled barstools at the manager of a pub he is barred from, a court heard.

Christopher Parr entered the Nag’s Head and asked if he was barred for life, at around 6.30pm, on August 2.

When he was told he was, he said ”f*** it”, and threw a barstool at the manager, but missed and it hit the pumps, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

“He waved his arms and tensed as if gearing up for a fight and shouted: “I’m going to f****** have you,” he said.

Parr threw another stool, again missing the manager, but this time hitting a bottle of cordial, and he was taken outside by other customers.

The court heard that Parr also shouted racial abuse at a police officer who told him to go home when he tried to enter the same pub, at 9pm, on June 28.

The incident happened after the England v Belgium match, and a drunken Parr shouted: “I am f****** 60.”

“He is not welcome back in the pub,” said Mr Hollett, adding that Parr failed to turn up for court on July 17.

Amy Godson, mitigating, said that on June 28, Parr had been involved in a disagreement outside the pub, and suffered a facial injury.

“He says he is embarrassed by his behaviour and it is out of character,” she said.

On the day he threw the barstools, he was told his eldest son had died, she said, and the news “hit him like a tonne of bricks.”

He was on medication for depression and had sought assistance from the mental health team, she added.

He has been sofa surfing after he lost his home at the beginning of the year, and later suffered a mini-stroke, Ms Godson said. On the day of his court appearance, he had a hospital appointment.

Parr, 60, of no fixed abode, admitted two counts of threatening behaviour, one of which is racially aggravated, and failing to surrender, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for one year, and was also banned from the Nag’s Head for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge